Annoyed NYC man has a video series calling out "Bad Walkers"
You don't have to live in a metropolis like New York City to relate to this pedestrian's frustration.
For the last few months, NYC resident Matt Bass has been chronicling his daily walks and highlighting what he calls "Bad walkers."
@mvttbvss Chain link fence is a classic formation now. I like happy family activities but please just leave some room for me to squeeze by, almost got clobbered in the bike lane good thing I’m aware. #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #newyork #nyc #newyorkcity #soho #targetaudience ♬ original sound - Matt Bass
On his journeys, he encounters every type of annoying walker, from people swinging their shopping bags to groups that take up the whole sidewalk, and amazingly, people who meander while walking and reading at the same time.
In an interview with the New York Post, he says these scenarios are what he has experienced on his walks.
"This is just my walking experience; these are the people who inconvenience me."
He will give a walker a rating and fully acknowledge when someone is a "good walker."
@mvttbvss Good group walking with roller bags. One of the best examples I’ve been able to capture where there is a conscious effort to not take up the whole path. This is the most considerate group walking we’ve seen yet, well done fellas 👏 #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryourpage #foryoupage #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork #nyclife ♬ original sound - Matt Bass
"The two pillars of being a good New Yorker and a good walker are awareness and consideration. That's how you achieve a 7.5/10. If you do those, you're a good walker; that's all it takes," he explains
To take the videos, he equips himself with a small camera and an inconspicuous microphone.
While there have occasionally been issues with people objecting to being filmed, a majority of people love his series. He jokes that he has already seen an improvement in walking etiquette in his area of the East Village.
Feature image from Matt Bass via TikTok
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Kempenfest- Rock 95 Presents Colin James
Saturday August 2nd, Rock 95 presents Colin James with special guests FACE THE LION, Lyric Dubee,...