Annoyed NYC man has a video series calling out "Bad Walkers"

You don't have to live in a metropolis like New York City to relate to this pedestrian's frustration.

For the last few months, NYC resident Matt Bass has been chronicling his daily walks and highlighting what he calls "Bad walkers."

On his journeys, he encounters every type of annoying walker, from people swinging their shopping bags to groups that take up the whole sidewalk, and amazingly, people who meander while walking and reading at the same time.

In an interview with the New York Post, he says these scenarios are what he has experienced on his walks.

"This is just my walking experience; these are the people who inconvenience me."

He will give a walker a rating and fully acknowledge when someone is a "good walker."

"The two pillars of being a good New Yorker and a good walker are awareness and consideration. That's how you achieve a 7.5/10. If you do those, you're a good walker; that's all it takes," he explains

To take the videos, he equips himself with a small camera and an inconspicuous microphone.

While there have occasionally been issues with people objecting to being filmed, a majority of people love his series. He jokes that he has already seen an improvement in walking etiquette in his area of the East Village.

Feature image from Matt Bass via TikTok