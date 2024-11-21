November 21: Jimmy Page Goes Solo For A World Tour

On November 21, 1988, rock legend Jimmy Page rolled into Philadelphia to perform one of the most unforgettable concerts of his solo tour. Fans at The Spectrum were buzzing with excitement as Page, the former Led Zeppelin guitar wizard, delivered an electrifying set. Let’s dive into why this tour happened and what made this night so special.

Why Did Jimmy Page Go Solo?

By the late '80s, Jimmy Page was ready to carve out a new chapter in his musical journey. After Led Zeppelin’s heartbreaking end in 1980, Page kept busy with projects like The Firm and even dabbled in movie soundtracks. But deep down, he had something personal to share with the world.

In 1988, he finally released his solo album, Outrider. It was a mix of heavy guitar riffs, bluesy vibes, and collaborations with artists like Robert Plant. The album let Page showcase his individual style while still honouring his Zeppelin roots. To bring it to life, he hit the road on his first-ever solo tour, blending new material with timeless classics.

November 21st: A Night of Rock Magic

By the time Page reached Philadelphia, his tour was already in full swing, and he was on fire. The Spectrum was packed with fans of all ages, eager to see the man behind Zeppelin’s legendary guitar solos. Page didn’t disappoint.

The setlist was a dream come true. He opened with newer tracks from Outrider like “Wasting My Time” but soon thrilled the crowd with Zeppelin hits like “Heartbreaker” and “Over the Hills and Far Away.” His iconic double-neck guitar made its appearance, sending the audience into a frenzy.

The Band Behind the Legend

Joining Page on stage was a killer band that brought the music to life. John Miles, a talented vocalist, handled Zeppelin’s demanding vocals like a pro. Jason Bonham, the son of Zeppelin’s late drummer John Bonham, pounded the drums with the same intensity that his father was known for, giving fans a bittersweet connection to the band’s past.

Why It Still Rocks

November 21, 1988, wasn’t just another concert—it was a celebration of Page’s legacy and a glimpse into his future as a solo artist. He proved that his guitar magic could stand tall, even without Led Zeppelin beside him. For those lucky enough to be there, it was a night of jaw-dropping solos, powerful nostalgia, and rock ‘n’ roll at its finest.

Jimmy Page’s solo tour remains a testament to his unmatched talent. And for the fans in Philadelphia that night? They got to witness a legend owning the stage, his way.

Other Notable Rock Events From November 21

1970 - Jimi Hendrix’s hit song “Voodoo Child” skyrocketed to number 1 on the UK charts two months after he passed.

1980 - REO Speedwagon released their 9th studio album, Hi Infidelity.

1981 - Queen and David Bowie hit number 1 in the UK for their collaboration on “Under Pressure”.

1987 - Billy Idol scored a number one single for “Mony Mony”. A party hit to this day.

1991 - Supergroup Aerosmith appeared on an episode of The Simpsons.

1994 - After making fans wait for 5 years, The Rolling Stones finally released their single “Love Spreads”

1995 - Billy Joel Armstrong, the frontman for Greenday, was fined $141 dollars after he pulled his pants down during a show in Milwaukee.

2003 - The acoustic guitar that George Harrison learned to play on sold in an auction. It sold for 276,000 pounds

2007 - The Red Hot Chili Peppers sued a television show in the US for using the name “Californication”.

Rock Birthdays

1968 - Alex James of Blur (Bass)

On This Day In History - November 21

November 21 has been quite the day in rock history. We sure can't wait to see what the future holds!

Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you next week.