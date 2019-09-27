Nirvana to reissue ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’

Nirvana’s renowned MTV Unplugged In New York album is set to receive a vinyl reissue this year.

The record, which was originally released in 1994, is a live recording of the acoustic special of the same name. MTV Unplugged In New York, which features covers of David Bowie, Leadbelly, and The Vaselines, is set for release on November 1st as a 2LP pressing. The reissue will also feature some additional rehearsal material that used to only be available on DVD.

‘MTV Unplugged In New York’ to be released as 2LP set, including five rehearsal performances previously only available on DVD, November 1st. A limited edition 2LP colored vinyl version is available on https://t.co/5jEwTVXsIa. Listen & pre-order/save: https://t.co/vF7UIZl4Mu pic.twitter.com/BhTSdLCmYB — Nirvana (@Nirvana) September 27, 2019

Check out the tracklist for MTV Unplugged In New York below.

MTV Unplugged In New York Tracklist:

LP 1 – Side A:

01 – “About A Girl”

02 – “Come AS You Are”

03 – “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam”

04 – “The Man Who Sold The World”

LP 1 – Side B:

01 – “Pennyroyal Tea”

02 – “Dumb”

03 – “Polly”

04 – “On A Plain”

05 – “Something In The Way”

LP 2 – Side C:

01 – “Plateau”

02 – “Oh Me”

03 – “Lake of Fire”

04 – “All Apologies”

05 – “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?”

Lp 2 – Side D:

01 – “Come AS You Are (Rehearsal)”

02 – “Polly (Rehearsal)”

03 – “Plateau (Rehearsal)”

04 – “Pennyroyal Tea (Rehearsal)”

05 – “The Man Who Sold The World (Rehearsal)”