Nickelback defending "Deadpool & Wolverine" film from illogical hate

Published July 25, 2024
We Canadians are loyal; that goes for our celebrities too.

Nickelback has released a support video for Ryan Reynolds ahead of the release of his film "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Nickelback released a video defending their fellow canuck from the haters, something they have a lot of experience with.

Singer Chad Kroeger explains "We have an important preemptive message for anyone even thinking of criticizing the film Deadpool and Wolverine, or Ryan Reynolds."

He then lists why Reynolds and Deadpool are amazing, saying that the first two films have grossed $1.5B at the box office.

He then shows us a photograph of Reynolds calling him a beautiful Canadian man.

Watch their endorsement.

