Listen Live

TV News Anchor's Water Breaks, Keeps Hosting

CBS Anchor Delivers News While In Active Labour
Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published May 22, 2025
By Ben McCully

What's the biggest accomplishment you or the expectant mother in your life achieved while pregnant? How long have you (or they) continued working before going on maternity leave?

A local CBS affiliate in Schenectady, New York had quite the broadcast yesterday morning when 9-months pregnant anchor Olivia Jaquith read the news in active labour, after her water broke.

It was the anchor's decision, on her own, to stay on the job, as she counted contractions. She was two days past her due date and they had transportation waiting for after the broadcast ended.

CBS MORNING NEWS BROADCAST

Congratulations are in order for anchor Olivia, who did give birth to a son, the first baby for her and her husband Tyn. The question remains, what is the biggest accomplishment the pregnant person in YOUR life has achieved?

Perhaps Rock 95 listener Jordan had the best response:

Jordan discusses his wife's pregnant toughness
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close