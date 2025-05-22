TV News Anchor's Water Breaks, Keeps Hosting

What's the biggest accomplishment you or the expectant mother in your life achieved while pregnant? How long have you (or they) continued working before going on maternity leave?

A local CBS affiliate in Schenectady, New York had quite the broadcast yesterday morning when 9-months pregnant anchor Olivia Jaquith read the news in active labour, after her water broke.

It was the anchor's decision, on her own, to stay on the job, as she counted contractions. She was two days past her due date and they had transportation waiting for after the broadcast ended.

CBS MORNING NEWS BROADCAST

Congratulations are in order for anchor Olivia, who did give birth to a son, the first baby for her and her husband Tyn. The question remains, what is the biggest accomplishment the pregnant person in YOUR life has achieved?

Perhaps Rock 95 listener Jordan had the best response:

Jordan discusses his wife's pregnant toughness