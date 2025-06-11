Listen Live

Tourist finds out the hard way why you should never trust a Reddit review after falling victim to hilarious UK ruse

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published June 11, 2025
By MJ
liam nelson grey steak VIA TikTok

Sometimes, it's best to skip the reviews and recommendations and trust your gut.

New York City comic Liam Nelson is sharing how Reddit pulled a fast one on him when he was in London, England, for work.

One night, he was hankering for a really good steak. Against his better judgment, he went to Reddit for recommendations on steakhouses when he stumbled across glowing online reviews for Angus Steakhouse in Leicester Square.

He was skeptical at first because Angus Steakhouse is a UK chain, and it was located in a highly touristy area, but he gave it a go saying, "I thought maybe this is a little hole-in-the-wall area next to all these shops, like a secret hidden gem."

Once he ordered his food, he did some more research and discovered he was the latest victim of a long-running prank.

It turns out Londoners will write rave reviews for a chain restaurant to keep crowds down at their well-loved local establishments.

"I found an article about how London Reddit has tried to send tourists to Angus Steakhouse to preserve the good steakhouses for themselves; genius," Nelson said.

As for his steak, Nelson says it was a colour no steak should be.

"It was grey!" it was bad. I tried the creamed spinach — worse than frozen somehow. London Reddit, that is one for you, zero for me." he said

@liamnelsoncomedy Talk about a mis-steak… #london #steak #beststeak #londonfood #foodie #prank #truestory #comedian #angussteakhouse ♬ original sound - liamnelsoncomedy
