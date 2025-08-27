Netflix will pick your shows based on your astrological sign
What's your sign? Netflix claims they know what kind of programming you will enjoy based on your zodiac sign.
The streamers Astrology Hub, answers your question," What should I watch tonight?"
Using it is easy; you simply browse the recommendations based on your sign and choose from their suggestions.
The recommendations eliminate the guesswork of trying to choose on your own.
Here are a few examples of the streamers' Zodiac interpretations.
- Cancers: cozy dramas that feel like a weighted blanket for your soul.
- Scorpios: broody mysteries, obviously. (Your villain era starts at 8 p.m. sharp.)
- Geminis: Netflix will just recommend three shows at once because you’ll never finish one anyway.
- Sagittarius: adventure-packed titles like One Piece, The Witcher, and Red Notice. Perfect for your “spontaneous” trip to Europe that you only booked for the Instagram content.
- Aquarius: Stranger Things and Rebel Moon — because you’re quirky, edgy, and probably correcting people’s pronunciation of quinoa.
- Virgos: shows like The Queen’s Gambit, Beef, and The Great Heist — sharp, precise, and perfect for your obsession with getting things just right.
