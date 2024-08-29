Netflix will release "Mr. McMahon," a docuseries about former WWE boss Vince McMahon

A long-awaited docuseries about former WWE boss Vince McMahon is coming to Netflix in September.

"Mr. McMahon," chronicles the rise and fall of the businessman dubbed an evil genius.

The six one-hour episodes will cover how he made World Wrestling Entertainment into the powerhouse it is today and offers "an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment."

A synopsis of the program says it does a deep dive into McMahon's life.

"Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith ('Tiger King') and executive producer Bill Simmons ('30 for 30′) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment."

Plans for the docuseries were first announced in 2020, but a few years later, McMahon faced misconduct allegations by the WWE board of directors and resigned.

He returned briefly in 2023 but resigned permanently in 2024 when a former staffer filed a detailed and shocking sexual assault lawsuit.

"Mr. McMahon" hits Netflix on September 25.

