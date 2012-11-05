In June, Canadians celebrate National Indigenous History Month to honour the history, heritage, and diversity of Indigenous peoples in Canada. We also recognize the strength of present-day Indigenous Communities.

National Indigenous History Month is a time for learning about, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions First Nations, Inuit and Metis people have made in shaping Canada.

National Indigenous History Month is a time to learn more about Indigenous stories, traditions, and culture.