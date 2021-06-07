Where is the Mystery BBQ?

Times were, we would set up at a Mystery location somewhere in or around the City of Barrie and let you know where you could find us for a free BBQ lunch. For anyone who would stop by and see us for lunch, we’d enter their name into a draw to win a FREE Broil King BBQ.

Since the pandemic broke out, we aren’t able to cook and gather in groups of course, so we have had to shift the Mystery BBQ Contest to a more imaginary location. It’s EASY to play, and you have a shot at winning a brand Signet 320 Broil King barbecue valued at $599.99 courtesy of United Lumber Home Hardware on Bayfield Street in Barrie! Just tune in every Monday at noon for the Legendary Lunch, and be listening for our Propane Poet giving clues as to where he might be grilling at some secret location in or around the City. The first person who can determine the mystery location and calls in the with answer will win their brand new BBQ.

Your chance to win happens every Monday all through the summer months right up to Victoria Day weekend. Good luck and be listening to win your brand new BBQ courtesy of United Lumber Home Hardware and ROCK 95.