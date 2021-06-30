TORONTO (June 21, 2021) –In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, radio broadcasters across Canada join together in an unprecedented collaboration to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices with A DAY TO LISTEN.

In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), A DAY TO LISTEN is dedicated to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers throughout the day on jUne 30th from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The collaboration follows the public announcement that the remains of 215 children were buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. With more than 400 radio stations participating, spanning different markets, regions, and formats, A DAY TO LISTEN aims to leverage the power of radio to enact real change and begin to set a course for a better future.

“Many Canadians were shocked to learn of the remains of 215 children buried in Kamloops and now growing numbers at other residential school sites, something Indigenous communities have known – and shared – for years,” said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. “We hope that A DAY TO LISTEN, and the ongoing work that we do at DWF, begins a new chapter in our reconciliation journey so that no Canadian is ever shocked again by the horrors inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples.”

Canadians are invited to visit DWF throughout the day to learn more about their programming, including the Legacy Schools program, which provides educators with free resources to teach about the true history of residential schools. Donations will be accepted via text or by visiting local station websites. The mission of DWF is to create a pathway towards reconciliation, and to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all Canadians. Click below to listen to the radio promo for A DAY TO LISTEN, voiced by Christa Couture, an award-winning Indigenous performing and recording artist, non-fiction writer, and broadcaster with First Peoples Radio’s ELMNT FM in Toronto.