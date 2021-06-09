Trailer Park Boys Bring You GB Hot Sauce
Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles bring you Green Bastard hot sauce.
From the people who brought you the Deeecent Hot Sauce, we now are getting Green Bastard Hot Sauce, with a superhero and all!
The Green Bastard is described as a verde style featuring fresh notes of cilantro & citrus tag teamed with garlic, earthy middle tones, ending with a gelapeno / serrano flying elbow to the throat!
The reviews are so convincing too!
“It’s green and good AF”
– Ricky
“It’ll F***n crank ya one”
– Bubbles
“This better make some F***ing money Bubs”
– Julian
Check out the super high budget ad below.