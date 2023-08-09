National Band Shirt Day 2023

September 15th is the day we wear the love of our bands on our chest with National Band Shirt Day.

Here at Rock 95 we kinda wanna make it a bit bigger this year, so we are inviting bands to send us their shirts that we can show off the day of.

We are looking for new shirts from bands with sizes medium or large preferred but will accept any sizes.

When you send us your shirt, feel free to tell us about your single that you think could fit Rock 95. We can’t promise airplay but we do have plans to exhibit what you’ve got,

Send shirts to 431 Huronia Rd Unit 10 Barrie, ON L4N 9B3