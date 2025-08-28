This musical score claims to make chocolate taste better

A Scientist has created a piece of music she claims makes chocolate taste even better.

Okay, it's not like chocolate needed help in the area of tasting better, but someone took the liberty to create a 64-second musical piece that claims to do just that.

Dr. Natalie Hyacinth, a researcher at the University of Bristol in the U.K. says the song "Sweet Melody" lasts the time it takes for a piece of chocolate to melt in the mouth, roughly 64 seconds.

Throughout her research, she reviewed 60 years of scientific research on "multisensory integration," and created the music around "sonic qualities proven to affect flavour": Pitch, tempo, and harmony.

"The more regulated the music is, the sweeter the chocolate will taste." Dr Hyancith says.

She hopes the music allows people to enjoy the sweeter things in life, such as "me time."

"I think 'me time' is important because people live very busy lives, and have very little time for themselves, and enjoying a little bit of chocolate is a great way to do that."

Below is a video of the Sweet Melody, followed by it's composer explaining her process.

Feature image from pexels by RDNE Stock project