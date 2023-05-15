Watch The First Two Hours of MTV

Listen Live

Most know that "Video Killed The Radio Star" was the first music video. But what happened next?

August 1st 2023 will mark 42 years since the launch of MTV. Most people know that the first music video played was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles. But how did it actually go on the air? And what OTHER music videos were among the first ten played?

MTV Launch

Did you watch the launch live? Do you remember the early days of MTV? Do you miss music video channels?

