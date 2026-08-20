Mr.T documentary tells us the origin story of the 80s action hero

The 80s icon known as Mr. T is the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

“Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool” tells the origin story of the man people call a real-life superhero.

A synopsis reads, “Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of The A-Team and Rocky III, there was Laurence Tureaud. Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool is the extraordinary origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment — Mr. T.”

The film will feature Mr. T talking about his early years, how he got started in strongman competitions, and how that eventually led to Hollywood roles, including Clubber Lang in Rocky III.

The Doc hits Netflix on September 8.

The Untold Netflix series also features stories on two other headline-making athletes.

The first film premiering on August 25 is about football player Vince Young.

It offers a look at the University of Texas football legend’s turbulent rise and fall, and career-defining game. Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young is a raw and emotional journey of fumbles, failures, and finding freedom.”

On September 1, 2026, the series turns its focus on Australian breakdancer Raygun.

"Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly" takes viewers inside “the rise, fall, and reinvention of polarizing figure Rachael "Raygun" Gunn — the academic and competitive breakdancer who ignited a global firestorm following her 2024 Olympic debut. But as her performance at the games went viral overnight, so did an avalanche of memes, misinformation, and conspiracy theories questioning how she ever got there.”