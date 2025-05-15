A mole on your forearm makes you part of a special elder millennial club

If you were born between 1981 and 1996, you've probably been blessed with the #MillennialMole.

The term's been going viral as people in this age category discover a mole on their left forearm.

The trend gained traction when singer Kelly Rowland, born in 1981, scanned her forearm and said she also has the beauty mark on her forearm. She then dubbed it the #MillennialMole.

The mark is something that supposedly only people from that generation have, and any other generation doesn't.

People have posted videos of their #MillennialMoles, showing that the idea holds water.

There are a few ideas on why this age category has moles. One was that sun exposure was more prominent, and people didn't apply sun protection as often back then, causing moles and birthmarks, particularly on the arms.

