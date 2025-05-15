A mole on your forearm makes you part of a special elder millennial club
If you were born between 1981 and 1996, you've probably been blessed with the #MillennialMole.
The term's been going viral as people in this age category discover a mole on their left forearm.
The trend gained traction when singer Kelly Rowland, born in 1981, scanned her forearm and said she also has the beauty mark on her forearm. She then dubbed it the #MillennialMole.
@theshaderoom Roomies, do you have a “millennial mole”?! Kelly Rowland shows her mole and says it’s a common trait on the left forearm. #fyp ✍🏾:#TSRStaffJR ♬ original sound - The Shade Room
The mark is something that supposedly only people from that generation have, and any other generation doesn't.
People have posted videos of their #MillennialMoles, showing that the idea holds water.
There are a few ideas on why this age category has moles. One was that sun exposure was more prominent, and people didn't apply sun protection as often back then, causing moles and birthmarks, particularly on the arms.
@sincerelymissash If you were born in the 90’s or earlier “apparently” we all have the same freckle on our left inner arm. #80skid #80sbaby #millennial #relatable #90skids #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Sincerely Miss Ash
Feature image from Pexels by CottonBro Studios
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.