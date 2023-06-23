How The Mission Impossible Team Pulled Off The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History… So Far

Tom Cruise is famous for pulling off some of the most extreme stunts in the Mission: Impossible series, and the latest edition Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning keeps it coming with the stunt involving Tom Cruise riding a dirtbike off the side of a mountain, and parachute to safety.

The team claims this is the biggest stunt in cinematic history so far.

I bet Tom will be in the next biggest stunt in cinematic history as well.

Here’s how Tom and the team pulled it off