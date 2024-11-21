Miller Lite has a YuleLager beer pouring fireplace and YuleLager beer blaze channel
Christmas time is Miller Time!
Miller Lite is getting into the holiday spirit with a limited-edition beer-pouring fireplace.
The stand-alone fireplace stores cans of beer below, and when you want a beer you simply dispense it into the beer tap above.
Although it's not very practical, it looks cool.
It'll be a rare item as the company only made $50 of them at $250 each.
The first batch is available at their online store on November 22, and a second round drops on November 30th.
Miller Lite has also released their YuleLager beer blaze channel, which is a twist on the classic fireplace channel featuring 24 hours of a log fire surrounded by amber-coloured beer suds.
You can watch this cozy feature here.
Feature image from Miller Lite
