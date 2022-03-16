Mike Tyson’s Ear Shaped Weed Gummies

25 years after Mike Tyson bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a boxing match, YOU can commemorate the event and feel amazing, thanks to “Mike Bites” edible THC gummies.

Released this week, not only are the weed gummies from Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand in the shape of an ear, but they have a little chunk missing out of the top. I would pay to have been a fly in the wall when Mike’s people explained to the machine manufacturer why they wanted such a mould.

The “Mike Bites” holy-ears (see what I did there?) each have 10 mg of THC, so one bite (one ear) should give you a mellow high while two will definitely have you feeling like Iron Mike in his heyday. They come 10 in a bag & are available at dispensaries in California, Massachusetts, & Nevada.

Now you can get high like the champ!

McCully