The Rolling Stones are synonymous with rock and roll, and their 1971 album, Sticky Fingers, is a prime example of why. But this wasn’t just another album – it was a landmark release that defined a new era for the band.

Breaking Free

Forget Decca and London Records. In 1971, the Stones were ready to be their own bosses. That’s why the band started their new label Rolling Stones Records. Which gave them full creative and financial control of their music.

Sticky Fingers was The Rolling Stones’ first chance to use that control. And you can undeniably hear it in the album, it’s raw, bluesy, and unapologetically Stones.

But the record label wasn’t the only change they made, there were some changes to the band’s core lineup as well…

New Blood, Familiar Faces

Sticky Fingers was the first Stones studio album without Brian Jones. So, they had to fill the gap left behind, and that is where Mick Taylor comes into the story. As a result, this became the first album that Mick played on all songs

The addition of Mick Taylor solidified the band’s core lineup of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Bill Wyman.

Recording on the Road (Well, Kind Of)

The groundwork for Sticky Fingers began at Muscle Shoals Studios in Alabama. Iconic tracks like “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses” were born here.

Those tracks drew inspiration from blues giants like Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry. “Sister Morphine,” a leftover from the Let It Bleed sessions, also found its place on the album.

The rest of the recording took place at Mick Jagger’s Stargroves mansion in Berkshire, UK. But ditch the picture of a stuffy studio. The Stones weren’t ones for tradition. They used their mobile studio, turning Stargroves into a rock and roll haven. They even started writing songs that would appear on the later album Exile on Main Street. Talk about a creative hotbed!

Beyond the Music: A Sticky Situation

Sticky Fingers wasn’t only about the music (even though it’s so good). The album cover revealed a man’s underwear, which caused some controversy.

It was undeniably bold, pushing boundaries and perfectly encapsulating the Stones’ rebellious spirit.

The now-iconic “tongue and lips” logo also made its debut with this album, designed by John Pasche. It’s a symbol that’s become synonymous with the band and a testament to the impact of Sticky Fingers.

A Legacy Set in Stone

Sticky Fingers wasn’t just a hit; it was a cultural phenomenon. It reached number one on both the US and UK charts, solidifying the Stones’ place as rock and roll royalty. Tracks like “Brown Sugar,” “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” and “Wild Horses” remain fan favorites to this day.

The album is more than just an album – it’s a turning point. It represents the Stones’ evolution, their fight for creative control, and their enduring legacy as rock and roll rebels. So crank up the volume, unzip that metaphorical record sleeve, and get ready to rock.

Other Notable Rock Events From May 22

1965 – The Beatles went to number 1 on the US Singles Chart for Ticket To Ride. It was their 8th number 1 on the US charts

1976 – Wings started a 5-week run at number 1 on the US singles chart for Silly Love Songs. The song was written by Paul McCartney after criticism from music critics and former bandmate John Lennon.

1980 – U2 kicked off their “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” tour at The Hope and Anchor in London.

2009 – Meg White from The White Stripes married Jackson Smith at Jack White’s Nashville home.

2011 – Four dead dogs were found in sealed containers at former KISS member, Vinnie Vincent’s house. He was arrested for assaulting his wife, but was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

2014 – Christine McVie received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards.

Rock Birthdays

1955 – Iva Davis of Icehouse (Vocals)

1959 – Steven Morrissey of The Smiths (Vocals)

1967 – Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies (Bass)

On This Day In History – May 22

May 22nd isn’t just another day on the calendar for rock and roll fans. From iconic albums hitting number one to songwriting beginnings, this date is packed with history. So crank up your favorite tunes and celebrate the music that continues to inspire us!