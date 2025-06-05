Man earns bragging rights after finishing a marathon with no training and 24 hours notice

A San Diego man spent a normally relaxing Sunday morning running a marathon he had just one day to prepare for.

For years, 32-year-old Logan Todd bragged he could run a marathon with no training. The only thing he would need is 24 hours notice.

Logan was finally forced to test that theory when his wife woke him up at 6 am the day before the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon with surprising news.

Image from Maisie Todd via Instagram

His wife, Maisie, had signed him up a few months prior and had kept the whole thing a secret until the day before the big event: a 26.2-mile marathon.

It was time to see if his butt could cash a cheque his mouth had been writing for several years.

Logan says all he did to prepare was carb-load with peanut butter sandwiches, do stretches, and drink lots of water. He also had to buy a decent pair of runners.

He admits he is not the most athletic guy, saying, "Running is not a passion. I did sports in high school. but ever since I graduated, I haven't been very active.

In the end, Logan performed very well, completing the long journey in 5 hours and 58 minutes, which was well under his goal of 7 hours.

Image from Maisie Todd via Instagram

His wife was by his side, cheering him the whole time and posting updates on social media.

He says he felt bad about doing that well since others in the race had gone through training.

However, he says the next day was rough, explaining everything hurt, and the stairs were a problem.

"I still just kept drinking plenty of fluids and stretching as much as I could."

Will Logan do a marathon again?

Hard pass. He says despite the great experience, his marathon career started and stopped on the same day.

Feature image from Maisie Todd Instagram/ SWNS