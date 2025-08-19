NYC man makes it his mission to call out entitled "influencers" in a hilarious way

A NYC man is making an impact on social media, because just like us, he hates annoying so-called influencers.

The man, who is in charge of the Daddisnacks account on TikTok, regularly calls out entitled social media users for their lack of awareness.

Just a few examples include one woman who complained she was kicked out of the Vatican for dancing…

Meanwhile, one guy thought he could vape on a plane because of his large number of followers.

The de-influencers videos are delivered in a hilarious vocal fry, sarcastic tone, and he has a way of hitting the funny bone with his deadpan delivery.

A few people have allegedly threatened cease orders against him for making fun of them on his channel, which he takes in stride.

However, not all influencers annoy him. Our mystery man has shared people he truly enjoys following on social media, who provide simple and honest slice-of-life content.

Feature Image from Plann via Pexels