NYC man makes it his mission to call out entitled "influencers" in a hilarious way

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published August 19, 2025
By MJ
computer and phone via pexels by Plann

A NYC man is making an impact on social media, because just like us, he hates annoying so-called influencers.

The man, who is in charge of the Daddisnacks account on TikTok, regularly calls out entitled social media users for their lack of awareness.

Just a few examples include one woman who complained she was kicked out of the Vatican for dancing…

@daadisnacks what are you doing @higherpsychie #influencer #vatican ♬ Gymnopedie No.1 [Piano famous song](204824) - Kamimura Mahiro

Meanwhile, one guy thought he could vape on a plane because of his large number of followers.

@daadisnacks do people not know about the no fly list #influencer ♬ Gymnopedie No.1 [Piano famous song](204824) - Kamimura Mahiro

The de-influencers videos are delivered in a hilarious vocal fry, sarcastic tone, and he has a way of hitting the funny bone with his deadpan delivery.

@daadisnacks 1 billion people ride the subway every year, you’ll be ok #influencer #nyc ♬ Beethoven's "Moonlight"(871109) - 平松誠

A few people have allegedly threatened cease orders against him for making fun of them on his channel, which he takes in stride.

@daadisnacks two times in two weeks, they’re scared #influencer #nyc ♬ original sound - Daadi

However, not all influencers annoy him. Our mystery man has shared people he truly enjoys following on social media, who provide simple and honest slice-of-life content.

@daadisnacks support the queen @amandainindy #foodtiktok #influencer #indianfood ♬ New Home - Frozen Silence
@daadisnacks support King Kent @Dine with Kent #foodtiktok #influencer ♬ New Home - Frozen Silence

Feature Image from Plann via Pexels

