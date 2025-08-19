NYC man makes it his mission to call out entitled "influencers" in a hilarious way
A NYC man is making an impact on social media, because just like us, he hates annoying so-called influencers.
The man, who is in charge of the Daddisnacks account on TikTok, regularly calls out entitled social media users for their lack of awareness.
Just a few examples include one woman who complained she was kicked out of the Vatican for dancing…
@daadisnacks what are you doing @higherpsychie #influencer #vatican
Meanwhile, one guy thought he could vape on a plane because of his large number of followers.
@daadisnacks do people not know about the no fly list #influencer
The de-influencers videos are delivered in a hilarious vocal fry, sarcastic tone, and he has a way of hitting the funny bone with his deadpan delivery.
@daadisnacks 1 billion people ride the subway every year, you'll be ok #influencer #nyc
A few people have allegedly threatened cease orders against him for making fun of them on his channel, which he takes in stride.
@daadisnacks two times in two weeks, they're scared #influencer #nyc
However, not all influencers annoy him. Our mystery man has shared people he truly enjoys following on social media, who provide simple and honest slice-of-life content.
@daadisnacks support the queen @amandainindy #foodtiktok #influencer #indianfood
@daadisnacks support King Kent @Dine with Kent #foodtiktok #influencer
