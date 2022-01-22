Louie Anderson’s Insane Gambling Story

Yesterday the news broke that the comedian Louie Anderson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 68.

With the loss of celebrities, stories resurface that give you a look into the life of the person we all loved. This tale from a 2016 interview where Louie, in the thick of his gambling addiction, tells of the one night he lost $80,000 in LA, rented a car, won $100,000 back in Las Vegas, and made it in time to film a 7/11 commercial the very next morning.



