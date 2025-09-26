Lullaby Linkin Park: New Kids Album For Bedtime Released

Bedtime Done Different

Any parent knows, bedtime can be a struggle. For parents who want to impart a good taste of music on their kids while getting them to sleep, that's an extra battle. That’s why today’s release needs to be on your radar: Rockabye Baby! has just dropped Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park, reimagining 13 of the band’s biggest songs as soothing bedtime tracks.

Instead of distorted guitars and pounding drums, you’ll hear xylophones, bells, and gentle instrumentation translating the melodies of Linkin Park classics. The tracklist includes favorites like “In the End,” “Numb,” “Crawling,” “One Step Closer,” “Bleed It Out,” “New Divide,” “Heavy,” and “One More Light.” There’s even a lullaby spin on “My December” and “Leave Out All the Rest.”

Rockabye Baby has a history of giving artists the lullaby treatment. From The Beatles and Queen, to even Beyoncé and Coldplay. But this one feels different. Linkin Park’s songs have always carried emotion, and hearing them softened into bedtime form hits a different chord, especially for parents who grew up with the band.

Sneak Peek of "In The End"

So, move over Ms Rachel, sensory videos of stars & moons, or the boring old reading of "The Hungry Caterpillar", this bedtime soundtrack is cool, and worth a spin in the rock loving homes.

