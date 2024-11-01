Going Blue in Support of Children’s Grief Awareness Month

You may have notice our logo looks a bit different!

From November 1 to 16, we're swapping out our usual Rock logo for a blue version in support of Light The Town Blue, a special initiative organized by Seasons Centre for Children's Grief Awareness Month.

Children’s Grief Awareness Month is all about raising awareness for the unique challenges faced by grieving children, teens, and their families. While grief is difficult for anyone, young people can often feel overlooked during this painful time. It’s essential that we show them they are not alone and that their grief matters.

This month reminds us that grieving youth are often the “forgotten mourners.”

By participating in Light the Town Blue, we’re standing with them, symbolizing the support and understanding they need. The color blue represents children’s grief, and lighting buildings, homes, and public spaces with blue lights is a visible way to show we care.

How You Can Get Involved?

If you’d like to join in, hang blue lights in your home or business, download the official Light the Town Blue poster, and share your blue light photos on social media. Tag @seasonscentre and use #childrensgrief #lightupblue to raise awareness and show solidarity with grieving children and their families.

Join us in bringing light to children and youth dealing with loss. Together, we can make a difference in their healing journey.

Barrie Colts Charity Game

In addition to lighting the town blue, Seasons Centre has teamed up with the Barrie Colts for a Charity Hockey Game on November 16. This event will help raise funds for Seasons Centre’s work and offers a chance to win limited-edition autographed jerseys and more.

If you'd like to attend this game, head to the Seasons Centre website to find out more about their sponsorship packages!