New garbage and organics bins heading to Barrie driveways this month

Hey Barrie residents, it's time to clear room on your property, as new garbage and organics bins are being delivered to your street.

The City of Barrie begins delivering the new bins to area homes this month, with distribution expected to be completed by the end of August.

Over 90,000 carts will be delivered in that time and will NOT be available for pickup at City facilities.

According to the City, carts will be delivered to the end of your driveway. You don't need to sign for them, and you don't need to be home when they are delivered."

However, you have to wait to break them in as they won't be accepted until September 8.

Photo courtesy of "City of Barrie"