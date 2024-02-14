February 14: Lennon And Yoko Cohost The Mike Douglas Show

February 14, 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono started as temporary co-hosts on The Mike Douglas Show. They only covered the show for one week but were able to lock in some memorable guests.

Among those guests was one of Lennon’s idols and musical influences, Chuck Berry. During that show, Lennon and Berry took to the stage to perform the 1959 hit “Memphis, Tennessee”.

The performance turned out to be one of the most memorable moments in the history of the show. The performance starts with both iconic singers sharing the mic and having a great time. You can see how much Lennon admires Berry during the performance.

At one point during the performance, Yoko Ono decided to add in some background vocals. When she does, there’s shock in Berry’s face as they continue the performance.

Displaying pure professionalism, they carry on the performance as if nothing happened.

The duo returned to the stage later to perform the hit “Johnny B. Goode” and Ono continued to add her personal flare. Despite the added dramatics Yoko added to The Mike Douglas Show, Lennon and Berry got the crowd moving and clapping to the beat.

The awkward input from Ono made the performance one of the most memorable in the history of the show.

Other Notable Rock Events From February 14

1961 – While performing Elvis’s “Wooden Heart” at Casanova Club, Paul McCartney wore a wooden heart with each of The Beatles names on it. At the end of the show the heart was raffled off along with a kiss from McCartney himself.

1970 – The Who performed at Leeds University. They went on to record their debut concert album Live At Leeds.

1973 – David Bowie knocked out on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

1986 – Frank Zappa played a crime boss on the hit TV show Miami Vice.

1987 – Bon Jovi started a 4 week stay at number one on the US singles chart for “Living On A Prayer”.

1989 – Keyboardist Vincent Crane Dies from an overdose of Anadin tablets at 45 years old.

1992 – The Movie Wayne’s World premiered in the US. The movie is based on a skit on Saturday Night Live. It had some memorable cameos in the movie, including Meat Loaf and Alice Cooper. However, one of the most popular parts of the movie is the cast performing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” while in a car. The film’s soundtrack went on to top the Billboard top 200 chart. “SHWING”.

1994 – Jerry Garcia from The Grateful Dead married Debora Koons.

1999 – Lenny Kravitz got his first #1 in the UK with “Fly Away.” The same song also won him a Grammy for Best Male Rock Performance that same year.

2003 – Australian police recovered reel-to-reel recordings of The Beatles that had been stolen. The tapes were of The White Album and Abbey Road.

2005 – Kerrang! Magazine released the results of its poll for best British rock albums ever. Black Sabbath’s Black Sabbath is named number 1. Other notable albums on the list were Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols by Sex Pistols, London Calling by The Clash , and Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin.

2008 – Liam Gallagher, lead singer of Oasis, marries Nicole Appleton at a civil ceremony in London.

Rock Birthdays

1943 – Eric Anderson who worked with Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and more (Singer and Songwriter)

1945 – Vic Briggs of The Animals (Guitar)

1946 – Doug Simril of The Steve Miller Band (Guitar and Keyboard)

1950 – Roger Fisher of Heart (Guitar)

1951 – Sylvain Slyvain of New York Dolls (Guitar)

1972 – Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty (Vocals)

On This Day In History – February 14

February 14th was a huge day for rock history. From Hit movies introducing music to new generations to saying goodbye to some of your favourites and a couple of marriages in between.

As you take the day to celebrate love, don’t forget to celebrate your love for music along the way!