February 21: KISS Create Blood Infused Comic

On this day in 1977, the members of KISS gave blood while in Uniondale, New York for a concert. The blood was then infused into ink and used in a comic book collaboration – A Marvel Comics Super Special!: KISS.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley all gave blood at Marvel’s Buffalo, New York printing facilities. The blood was drawn by a registered nurse then mixed with red ink. The entire process was conducted with a notary public present for authentication purposes.

The comic book was about the band turning into superheroes to fight Dr. Doom. Popular Marvel characters including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers, played supporting roles.

The comic became Marvel’s best-selling single issue and stayed at the top until 1990 when they relaunched Spider-man. With a cover price of $1.50 over 500,000 copies of the comic sold. Today, copies of the comic sell for hundreds of dollars.

Other Blood-Infused Merch

The idea of blood-infused merch didn’t end with KISS’s comic. In 2021, Lil Nas X launched 666 pairs of “Satan Shoes.” Selling for $1,018, the shoes featured a small amount of ink and blood in an air bubble. That same year, Tony Hawk released 100 skateboards with decks infused with his own blood for $500 a piece.

A year after the release of these products, an American man used blood infused merch to make a statement against the rules on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

Other Notable Rock Events From February 21

1952 – Jerry Lee Lewis married his first wife, Dorothy Barton.

1958 – Gibson’s “Flying V” went on sale for the first time. Many musicians used this guitar including Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Jimi Hendrix.

1964 – The Rolling Stones released “Not Fade Away.”

1967 – Pink Floyd began work on their debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn. While there, The Beatles were in the next studio recording “Fixing A Hole.”

1970 – “Bridge Over Troubled Water” goes to #1 on the UK charts.

1972 – Led Zeppelin released “Rock And Roll / Four Sticks” in the US.

1977 – Neil Diamond performed a show at LA’s Greek Theater, which was later used for the live album Love At The Greek.

1981 – Hi Fidelity by REO Speedwagon makes it to #1 in the US.

1982 – Murray K, the first person to play the Beatles on American radio, died of cancer at 60.

1984 – Bill Wyman met Mandy Smith, who he married 5 years later when he was 52 and she was 18.

1990 – Paul McCartney received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

1995 – For the first time in 7 years, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform live together.

2001 – The Foo Fighters cancelled a South American tour to play on the David Letterman show following the host’s heart surgery.

2001 – Johnny Cash was released from hospital following treatment for pneumonia. That night he won a Grammy for Best Male Vocal Country Performance for “Solitary Man.”

2008 – Devon Townsend went to prison for e-stalking Chester Bennington of Linkin Park.

2014 – Aberdeen, Washington unveiled a statue of Kurt Cobain crying a single tear.

2020 – Contemporary Christian replaced Boston’s last rock radio station, WAAF.

Rock Birthdays

1943 – David Geffen who signed the Eagles, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and others (Record Executive)

1949 – Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads (Keyboard)

1951 – Vince Welnick of Grateful Dead (Keyboard)

1962 – Mark Arm of Mudhoney (Guitar)

1967 – Michael Ward of The Wallflowers (Guitar)

