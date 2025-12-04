Kids make an average allowance of $52 a month
Kids these days are still bringing in a decent allowance.
A new report says the average kid brings in $52 per month, averaging $13 a week.
That would be equivalent to $22 per month in 1992, or $5 per month in 1962.
Keep in mind, $52 is the average and will depend on the child's age.
The good news is that kids are much more responsible with their cash than previous generations.
78% of parents say their children handle money responsibly, and 61% admit their kids are more financially responsible than they were at the same age.
Although there are exceptions. 55% of parents report that their children have bought weird things with their own money, including a spider. One parent reported her son's classmate sold him the spider at school for a dollar. Other odd purchases include bags of cheese, slime, fish, and a baby chicken.
What has changed a lot is how kids are paid. Parents still hand over cash, but will also load a debit card or deposit money electronically.
Feature image from Ann H via pexels
