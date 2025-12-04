Squall Warnings in effect click here for details
Kids make an average allowance of $52 a month

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published December 4, 2025
By MJ
Piggy Bank from pexels via Ann H

Kids these days are still bringing in a decent allowance.

A new report says the average kid brings in $52 per month, averaging $13 a week.

That would be equivalent to $22 per month in 1992, or $5 per month in 1962.

Keep in mind, $52 is the average and will depend on the child's age.

The good news is that kids are much more responsible with their cash than previous generations.

78% of parents say their children handle money responsibly, and 61% admit their kids are more financially responsible than they were at the same age.

Mona Lisa GIFfrom Mona GIFs

Although there are exceptions. 55% of parents report that their children have bought weird things with their own money, including a spider. One parent reported her son's classmate sold him the spider at school for a dollar. Other odd purchases include bags of cheese, slime, fish, and a baby chicken.

What has changed a lot is how kids are paid. Parents still hand over cash, but will also load a debit card or deposit money electronically.

Feature image from Ann H via pexels

