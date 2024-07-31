Kevin Comeau of Crown Lands Chats About Meeting His Icon and A Basement Fire

Kempenfest is this weekend and we are bringing you Crown Lands, along with Grant Boyer, Bleeker, and Matthew Good and His Band on Saturday night, and The Carpet Frogs on Monday on The OLG Main Stage.

Grab your tickets here.

Crown Lands is a 2-piece that channels the spirit of Rush and Led Zeppelin, this band is a nostalgic trip with a modern twist. Kevin Comeau, the band's guitarist, is a force to be reckoned with. In this conversation, Kevin's respect and admiration for what he and his bandmate, Cody Bowler (Vocals/ Drums) are achieving with their music and message is obvious and almost infectious.

Kevin also touches on the band's pre-show with Frank Zappa, meeting his icon Rush's Alex Lifeson and essentially being gifted 2different guitars from him, and how he built his first guitar/bass double neck at the age of 14 so he could play Xanadu by himself.