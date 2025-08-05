Studies suggest juggling to improve cognitive and physical health

Look out, pilates and hot yoga, the latest exercise trend could also be your party trick.

A new report says juggling counts as exercise, and more importantly, boosts brain health.

According to the New York Post, several studies have shown favourable results to the skill often associated with clowns, street performers, or plain old nerds.

However, there's something to be said for people who can multitask, and literally juggling multiple items exercises their brain, plus it's amazing for working eye-hand coordination and balance.

You don't have to be amazing at juggling to get the positive results.

Starting with just two balls has a good effect, and you can work your way up from there. Like everything, it just takes practice.

As for its physical benefits, juggling can burn up to 280 calories per hour, the same as an hour-long walk.



Feature Image from Pexels by Los Muertos Crew