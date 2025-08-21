Judge reads the wrong verdict for a young man accused of murder

The reading of a verdict during a trial is a very tense scene, but one Atlanta judge managed to turn the scene from intense to awkward and confusing.

Instead of reading the correct "not guilty" verdict, he said the defendant was guilty on all counts.

Alton Oliver, was accused of shooting and killing off-duty police officer in December 2022.

People in the courtroom started questioning the judge’s reading, causing the judge to ask, "Didn't I say not?"

Once he realized his error, he quickly re-read the verdict, emphasizing the "not guilty."

He apologized for his error while people in the courtroom laughed and applauded.

Oliver hugged his defence team after he was acquitted.W

Feature image by Sora Shimazaki via Pexels