Judge reads the wrong verdict for a young man accused of murder

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published August 21, 2025
By MJ
judge gavels from pexels by Sora Shimazaki

The reading of a verdict during a trial is a very tense scene, but one Atlanta judge managed to turn the scene from intense to awkward and confusing.

Instead of reading the correct "not guilty" verdict, he said the defendant was guilty on all counts.

Alton Oliver, was accused of shooting and killing off-duty police officer in December 2022.

People in the courtroom started questioning the judge’s reading, causing the judge to ask, "Didn't I say not?"

Once he realized his error, he quickly re-read the verdict, emphasizing the "not guilty."

He apologized for his error while people in the courtroom laughed and applauded.

Oliver hugged his defence team after he was acquitted.W

You can watch the awkward moment here

Feature image by Sora Shimazaki via Pexels

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
