Judge reads the wrong verdict for a young man accused of murder
The reading of a verdict during a trial is a very tense scene, but one Atlanta judge managed to turn the scene from intense to awkward and confusing.
Instead of reading the correct "not guilty" verdict, he said the defendant was guilty on all counts.
Alton Oliver, was accused of shooting and killing off-duty police officer in December 2022.
People in the courtroom started questioning the judge’s reading, causing the judge to ask, "Didn't I say not?"
Once he realized his error, he quickly re-read the verdict, emphasizing the "not guilty."
He apologized for his error while people in the courtroom laughed and applauded.
Oliver hugged his defence team after he was acquitted.W
You can watch the awkward moment here
Feature image by Sora Shimazaki via Pexels
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Gussapolooza Music Festival 2025
Experience the magic of Gussapolooza, a vibrant three-day celebration of independent music, art, and community spirit in the...
Gussapolooza Music Festival 2025
Experience the magic of Gussapolooza, a vibrant three-day celebration of independent music, art, and community spirit in the...