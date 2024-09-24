Lead singer of "Journey" Arnel Pineda letting fans decide if he stays in the band

The lead singer for Journey, Arnel Pineda has offered up an online poll for fans to vote him out of the rock band.

During a recent show at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, Pineda's performance was panned by fans and critics.

Video of the concert shows him having issues with ear monitors and struggling to reach the high notes.

Pineda took to Facebook saying he will leave if 1 million people vote for him to.

He wrote "So here’s the deal here now," I am offering you a chance now (especially those who’s hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here."

"If GO reaches 1 million… I'm stepping out for good … are you game folks?"

Member Neal Schon encouraged Pineda to dismiss the online hate saying " Arnel dont listen to these blogs, they are all bought. You’ve kicked ass!"

Pineda joined the band in 2007 after Steve Augeri left in 2006 due to vocal issues. Originals frontman Steve Perry exited the group in 1998.

Feature image from Photo by Matt Becker via Wikipedia