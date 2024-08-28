Listen Live

Yes Chef! Jeremy Allen White poses in another steamy Calvin Klein promo

Lifestyle | Celebrities
Published August 28, 2024
By MJ
Jeremy Allen White / From Calvin Klein via Instagram

Jeremy Allen White and Calvin Klein have teamed up again for the brand's Fall 2024 campaign.

The star of "The Bear" had previously posed for the brand's underwear line in the Spring of 2024, which garnered a lot of positive reactions.

It was undoubtedly one of the steamiest campaigns for the line.

This campaign shows the 33-year-old sporting the brand's main items, and of course, underwear.

The line is described as featuring fits with a "relaxed, statement-making style.

Check out the video and pics below.

Feature image from Calvin Klein Instagram

