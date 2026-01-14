Poor Jessica has become the new Karen

Imagine your name becoming a noun?

For several years, women with the name “Karen” have endured the harsh stereotype of being a vile, mean woman who is never happy, and sports an asymmetrical bob while asking to “speak to the manager.”

The term “being a Karen” has been used to call out a woman supposedly acting erratically or entitled.

Well, it looks like those stereotypes have made their way to our younger cousin, “Jessica.” who loves to complain just as much.

Why the change? Because Karen is getting old and she’s ready to retire.

The oldest Millennials are now entering their mid-40s (prime complaining age), and the name Jessica is common enough to be associated with this generation.

While we no doubt know some prime examples of “ Karen’s and Jessica’s” in our life, I feel like the terms are thrown out a little too loosely.

Example: A Woman is upset at an employee for accidentally messing up her order, and she demands a manager and free fries for a year. Okay, she deserves the now shameful moniker.

Example 2: A woman is wondering why her order is taking so long and simply asks what the holdup is and how much longer it will take. Not a Jessica or a Karen; she’s just a human who’s annoyed.

The topic caused some buzz online with people asking the obvious question of “What is the male version of these names?