January 17: Jason Newsted Left Metallica 

On this day in 2001, Jason Newsted left Metallica.

Newsted originally joined Metallica in 1986, replacing Cliff Burton on bass after he died in a bus crash. The band had considered and auditioned more than 50 bassists before selecting Newsted.

His studio debut was on the The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited. In the liner notes, he was listed as Master J Newkid. This release was followed by …And Justice for All, Metallica, Load, Reload, and Garage Inc.

In 2001, Jason Newsted suggested that the band take a short break so that everyone could focus on their side projects. He wanted time to focus on his band Echobrain.

When he failed to convince the other members to take time off, he quit the band.

In an interview with Playboy, Newsted explained that James Hetfield didn’t want him working on side projects. According to Newsted, Hetfield said, “When someone does a side project, it takes away from the strength of Metallica.”

Jason Newsted pointed out that Hetfield also had side projects. But Hetfield rebutted, “My name isn’t on those records, and I’m not out trying to sell them.”

Hetfield went into rehab shortly after, which, combined with Newsted’s departure, nearly led to the band breaking up. However, the band continued and Robert Trujillo joined Metallica as bassist in 2003.

Other Notable Rock Events From January 17

1966 – NBC-TV in the US bought The Monkees TV Show.

1967 – The Jimi Hendrix Experience racked up a bar tab of $6.21 that they could not pay in Luxembourg.

1967 – Daily Mail released a story about the number of potholes in Blackburn, Lancashire. The article inspired the lyrics “Now they know how many holes it takes to fill Albert Hall” in the song “A Day In The Life” by The Beatles.

“There are 4,000 holes in the road in Blackburn, Lancashire, or one twenty-sixth of a hole per person, according to a council survey. If Blackburn is typical, there are two million holes in Britain’s roads and 300,000 in London.” Daily Mail, January 17, 1967

1967 – The piccolo trumpet solo for “Penny Lane” by The Beatles was recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Played by David Mason, the trumpet sold for more than $10,000 at an auction 20 years later.

1968 – Elvis recorded “US Male.”

1972 – Memphis changed the name of Bellevue Boulevard to Elvis Presley Boulevard. The Bellevue Baptists Church protested the change, which is why only a portion of the road was renamed.

1976 – Barry Manilow got his first US #1. The song, “I Write The Songs” was written by Bruce Johnson of The Beach Boys.

1976 – Earth, Wind and Fire’s Gratitude goes to #1.

1978 – Simple Minds, a rock band out of Scotland, made their live debut.

1981 – Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee formed Motley Crue with Bob “Mick Mars” Deal and Vince Neil.

1990 – Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductees included:

HankBallard

Bobby darin

The Four Seasons

The Four Tops

The Kinks

The Platters

Simon & Garfunkel

The Who

1992 – Mick Jagger’s film Freejack premiered at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

1993 – Bob Dylan, Diana Ross and others played at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration.

1996 – Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductees included:

David Bowie

Gladys Knight & The Pips

Jefferson Airplane

Little Willie John

Pink Floyd

The Shirelles

The Velvet Underground

2008 – Donald Trump fired Gene Simmons from The Celebrity Apprentice.

2011 – Don Kirchner died of heart failure at 76. He helped many big artists launch their careers including Neil Diamond, Carole King, and The Monkees.

2014 – Madonna apologized for using a racial slur in a post about her son Rocco Ritchie.

2016 – Dale Griffin, founding member and drummer for Mottle The Hope, died at 67.

2023 – Van Conner, bass player for Screaming Trees, died of pneumonia at 55.

Rock Birthdays

1948 – Robin Lumley who played with Phil Collins, David Bowie, and others (Keyboards)

1949 – Mick Taylor of The Rolling Stones (Guitar)

1959 – Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles (Vocals)

1963 – Andy Rourke of The Smiths (Bass)

1971 – Kid Rock (Vocals)

1986 – Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers (Drums)

On This Day In History – January 17

January 17 stands as a pivotal date in rock history, witnessing the birth of iconic albums and the genesis of influential bands. From the inception of influential bands to the unfolding of pivotal moments, this date underscores the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of rock music. As we delve into the historical tapestry of January 17, it becomes evident that this day has played a noteworthy role in fostering the growth and evolution of the rock genre.