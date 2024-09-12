Listen Live

Iron Maiden's anniversary edition of "Powerslave" includes trippy art on the LP

Music | Artists
Published September 12, 2024
By MJ
powerslave iron maiden via iron maiden FB

Iron Maiden is releasing the 40th anniversary vinyl edition of their "Powerslave" album.

To make the album pop they have included zoetrope art on the LP, which looks like there are explosions around Eddie the Mascot when it's on the turntable.

It's super mesmerizing to watch. The anniversary edition comes out November 15.

Feature image from Iron Maiden via youtube/facebook

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close