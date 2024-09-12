Iron Maiden's anniversary edition of "Powerslave" includes trippy art on the LP
Iron Maiden is releasing the 40th anniversary vinyl edition of their "Powerslave" album.
To make the album pop they have included zoetrope art on the LP, which looks like there are explosions around Eddie the Mascot when it's on the turntable.
It's super mesmerizing to watch. The anniversary edition comes out November 15.
Feature image from Iron Maiden via youtube/facebook
