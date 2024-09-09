Iphone 16 Has Apple Intelligence & Tons Of New Features...But Is Expensive!
Announced today, the iPhone 16 has AI, a new chip, better battery, & new camera controls but its price may cause you pause!
iphone 16 new features
- the first iPhone to feature Apple Intelligence
- new A18 pro chip to support AI & better performance
- huge leap in battery life to support gaming
- all new camera controls said to be "easier & more fluid"
- 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision plus 4 studio quality mics = a studio in your pocket
- bigger screen with thinner boarders
- available in black, silver, white, gold, & rose gold
price
Well, it's also the most expensive iPhone ever, duh, and will run you just under $1500! $1449 to be exact, or $65.52/mo. for 24 mos. at 7.99 % APR. Does that sound worth it?
Pre-order starting at 5:00 a.m. PDT on 9.13.
Available starting 9.20. The Apple Intelligence won't be available until December.
Get all the details & pre-order here!
