Iphone 16 Has Apple Intelligence & Tons Of New Features...But Is Expensive!

Announced today, the iPhone 16 has AI, a new chip, better battery, & new camera controls but its price may cause you pause!

iphone 16 new features

the first iPhone to feature Apple Intelligence

new A18 pro chip to support AI & better performance

huge leap in battery life to support gaming

all new camera controls said to be "easier & more fluid"

4K 120 fps Dolby Vision plus 4 studio quality mics = a studio in your pocket

bigger screen with thinner boarders

available in black, silver, white, gold, & rose gold

price

Well, it's also the most expensive iPhone ever, duh, and will run you just under $1500! $1449 to be exact, or $65.52/mo. for 24 mos. at 7.99 % APR. Does that sound worth it?

Pre-order starting at 5:00 a.m. PDT on 9.13.

Available starting 9.20. The Apple Intelligence won't be available until December.

Get all the details & pre-order here!