Listen Live

Iphone 16 Has Apple Intelligence & Tons Of New Features...But Is Expensive!

Lifestyle
Published September 9, 2024
By Ben McCully

Announced today, the iPhone 16 has AI, a new chip, better battery, & new camera controls but its price may cause you pause!

iphone 16 new features

  • the first iPhone to feature Apple Intelligence
  • new A18 pro chip to support AI & better performance
  • huge leap in battery life to support gaming
  • all new camera controls said to be "easier & more fluid"
  • 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision plus 4 studio quality mics = a studio in your pocket
  • bigger screen with thinner boarders
  • available in black, silver, white, gold, & rose gold

price

Well, it's also the most expensive iPhone ever, duh, and will run you just under $1500! $1449 to be exact, or $65.52/mo. for 24 mos. at 7.99 % APR. Does that sound worth it?

Pre-order starting at 5:00 a.m. PDT on 9.13.
Available starting 9.20. The Apple Intelligence won't be available until December.

Get all the details & pre-order here!

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
1
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close