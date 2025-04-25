It's been 20 years since the first YouTube video was uploaded, and we've been wasting our time since

Twenty years ago, the first video was uploaded to YouTube, and how we shared videos was forever changed.

The video giant celebrated two decades on April 24 and marked the day by sharing a handful of eye-catching stats about themselves.

Since its inception, 20 billion videos have been uploaded, averaging 2.5 videos uploaded per person on Earth.

The first video was called " Me at the Zoo," a 19-second clip of founder Jawed Karim visiting the elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo in 2005.

The clip has amassed 349 million views.

The service has become a go-to for music videos. Three hundred music videos have more than 1 billion views — a group that it has dubbed the Billion Views Club.

The company used the anniversary to make a few announcements, including:

This summer, YouTube is planning to launch a new TV viewing experience, promising easier navigation, playback, quality tweaks, and streamlined access to comments, channel info, and subscribing.

In the “next few weeks,” YouTube TV subscribers will be able to build their own multiview with select non-sports content, starting with a small group of popular channels and expanding in the coming months.

YouTube’s Ask Music feature creates a personalized radio station based on a description of the type of music you’re in the mood for (available on iOS and Android for all YouTube Premium and YouTube Music users).

Feature Image: Jawed Karim founder of YouTube. Via YouTube