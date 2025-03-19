Craig Got a Mullet for Charity – Here’s How You Can Join the Fun!

Have you ever thought about rocking a mullet? Now’s your chance to sport the ultimate business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back look – all for a great cause!

Georgian College is hosting a haircut fundraiser on March 24 at its Barrie Campus, offering participants the chance to support local youth programs through a fun and bold transformation.

Watch Craig Get His Mullet

Pledge directly in support of Craig's mullet. Follow this link and write "Craig R" in the private message section

Be a Trim Trooper or a Mullet Warrior

Participants can choose between two options:

💇 Trim Trooper – Get a simple haircut and make a donation.

✂️ Mullet Warrior – Go all in with a mullet, raise funds, and commit to keeping it until the end of March! Mullet Warriors will also receive a coupon for a free reshape cut in April.

RELATED: You can donate directly in support of Craig's new mullet here ...

All proceeds from the event will support Georgian College’s collaboration with the Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka and The Global MINDS Collective, funding programs that help empower youth through mentorship, hands-on learning, and skill-building.

Last year, this fundraiser raised $5,000, and this year’s goal is to top that by recruiting 25 Mullet Warriors and 50 Trim Troopers.

How to Get Involved

📅 Get a haircut: March 24, 1–7 p.m. at Georgian’s Barrie Campus (Room A109, Hair Studio).

💻 Sign up online!

💰 Donate online to support the Changing Course program.

This fundraiser isn’t just about hair—it’s about helping young people develop essential life skills, build resilience, and create a pathway to success. Whether you’re getting a trim, going full mullet, or simply donating, your support makes a real difference!