Huey Lewis will star in a mockumentary-style series that addresses his hearing loss

Huey Lewis will soon star in a show about himself.

Fox is developing a mockumentary-style series called "Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis," following a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" format.

In 2018, the singer revealed he had lost most of his hearing as a result of an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo, tinnitus, and ear pressure.

The show will tackle his hearing loss, as the log line explains.

"With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul."

No word on when the show starts filming.

