Listen Live

Huey Lewis will star in a mockumentary-style series that addresses his hearing loss

Titled "Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis"
Music | Artists
Published August 13, 2024
By MJ
Huey Lewis from wikicommons by Tankboy

Huey Lewis will soon star in a show about himself.

Fox is developing a mockumentary-style series called "Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis," following a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" format.

via GIPHY

In 2018, the singer revealed he had lost most of his hearing as a result of an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo, tinnitus, and ear pressure.

The show will tackle his hearing loss, as the log line explains.

"With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul."

No word on when the show starts filming.

Feature image from Wikicommons by Tankboy

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close