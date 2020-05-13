How Do You Pronounce Blink-182? Travis Barker Sets it Straight

James Corden recently brought up the old debate of how you pronounce Blink 182. In the UK, it has always been pronounced ‘Blink one eight two.’ Is that how you would say it? or are you on my side and think ‘Blink one eighty two’ is correct? Well Travis Barker sets the record straight…sort of with this clip below.

\

Not the answer I wanted! Only thing they agreed on was how NOT to pronounce it, so if you are one of the few that ever said ‘Blink one hundred and eighty two’ I’d say you were never really a fan.