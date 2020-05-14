Toronto Zoo Welcomes ‘Baby Long Legs’

It’s a little bit of sunshine through the clouds, The Toronto Zoo welcomed a brand new addition to the zoo in the form of a baby Masai giraffe they’re temporarily naming Baby Long Legs.

The baby is born from six-year-old Mstari and her mate, seven-year-old Kiko on Tuesday. The two were paired together by experts to help conserve the endangered African species. There are less than 35,000 Masai giraffes left in the wild, so this baby is extra-special.

Baby Long Legs is already a star, being featured on the Zoo’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok pages.

Without visitors the zoo is struggling to feed it’s animals and is asking for donations from the public until they can get their doors open again.