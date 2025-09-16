Listen Live

A match made in Canada, Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire will amalgamate their rewards programs

Published September 16, 2025
Two of Canada's most well-known brands will soon join forces to bring you more perks.

Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons will merge their loyalty programs, allowing us to earn Canadian Tire money while grabbing coffee and get Tims Rewards while shopping for hardware, home goods, and everything else the store sells.

The Triangle Rewards Program is already accepted at many retailers, including SportChek, Party City, Mark's, Pro Hockey Life and Atmosphere.

A partnership with WestJet is expected to begin next year.

Canadian Tire CEO Greg Hicks and Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi each stated that the partnership will deliver even more value to their customers.

The partnership will begin in 2026.

