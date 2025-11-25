Listen Live

Puff Puff Pass: The unofficial holiday tradition of the "Cousin Walk" is gaining steam

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published November 25, 2025
By MJ
people smoking via chatgpt

Leaving a family gathering to go outside for some "fresh air" isn't a new tradition. For as long as there has been tobacco, this has been a code word for having a cigarette.

Now there's a new term with a modern spin on the tradition, being dubbed The " Cousin Walk."

It entails a family member or "cousin" heading to smoke cannabis, under the guise of running an errand, such as getting more ice or walking the dog.

They typically take a "walk" shortly after arriving or just before dinner.

It usually involves a few family members heading out to gossip about the family between the puff, puff, pass.

The unofficial tradition of a few family members heading outside has been around for a very long time, but there was no official word for it.

So now when someone asks you what you love most about the holidays, you can say "Cousin Walk."

@demetriusfields

Yeah he’s not ready for the “walk” yet

♬ I Wanna Get High (Originally Performed by Cypress Hill) [Karaoke Instrumental Version] - Hit The Button Karaoke

