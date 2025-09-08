Listen Live

In Japan, you can hire a "scary person" to resolve your disputes

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published September 8, 2025
By MJ
fists via pexels by cottonbro studio

If you have to deal with some tough personal business but hate confrontation, perhaps you should consider hiring a "scary person."

In Japan, there is a market for "kowai hito," which translates to "scary people," that you can hire to confront people on your behalf.

According to the company, these people are available for "accompanying customers" when "resolving interpersonal disputes, such as dealing with 'people who bully you in the workplace, neighbour issues, settling your financial disagreements, and trouble with cheating or extramarital affairs.'"

However, there are rumours that the company supplying this service had to stop its operations, possibly because many people say it sounds like the mob.

Look At Me Salma Hayek GIFfrom Look At Me GIFs

Feature image from cottonbro studio via Pexels

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close