In Japan, you can hire a "scary person" to resolve your disputes

If you have to deal with some tough personal business but hate confrontation, perhaps you should consider hiring a "scary person."

In Japan, there is a market for "kowai hito," which translates to "scary people," that you can hire to confront people on your behalf.

According to the company, these people are available for "accompanying customers" when "resolving interpersonal disputes, such as dealing with 'people who bully you in the workplace, neighbour issues, settling your financial disagreements, and trouble with cheating or extramarital affairs.'"

However, there are rumours that the company supplying this service had to stop its operations, possibly because many people say it sounds like the mob.

Feature image from cottonbro studio via Pexels