Ingredients:

-4 dried ancho chilies

-2 tablespoons neutral oil (vegetable, canola or grapeseed)

-3 pounds ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 lean)

-2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

-6 cloves garlic

-1 large jalapeño, finely chopped

-1 tablespoon dried oregano

-2 teaspoons ground cumin

-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

-2 tablespoons tomato paste

-2 (12-ounce) bottles of beer (lager or pale ale)

-3 cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

-3 cups beef stock

-2 ½ cups chopped ripe tomatoes

-2 tablespoons kosher salt

-Chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream, for topping

Directions:

01. Tear ancho chilies into pieces, discarding seeds and stems. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, toast chilies over medium-high, stirring occasionally until very fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer toasted ancho chilies to a food processor or spice mill and process until very finely ground. Set aside.

02. Add oil to pot and heat over medium-high. Add ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally to break beef into small pieces, until well-browned (about six minutes). Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside.

03. Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about two minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions.

04. Using a garlic press, press garlic directly into the pot, one clove at a time. Then stir in jalapeños, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Stir and cook until fragrant, about two minutes. Add beer and continue to cook, stirring and scraping the pan, about seven minutes.

05. Meanwhile, put beans in a large bowl and mash briefly with a potato masher until broken up but not fully mashed.

06. Add mashed beans, stock, tomatoes, salt and cooked beef to pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmer and cook two hours so everything gets to know each other in the pot. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand at least one hour (can also be refrigerated eight hours or overnight).

07. Reheat gently, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve with your favorite toppings. We recommend chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream.