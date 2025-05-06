The countdown is on! Gussapolooza Music and Arts Festival returns to Cookstown, Ontario from August 22 to 24, 2025 — and the official lineup is here.

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable weekend of live music, creativity, and community spirit.

Be the first to find out about local events and what's happening at rock 95 Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. Get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Special Guests & Fan Favourites

The 2025 roster features:

Bleeker

Grant Boyer

Manic Boys and Girls Club

Harley Olivia

Cudbear

These powerhouse performers will be joined by an eclectic mix of emerging artists from across Canada, bringing fresh sounds and non-stop energy all weekend long.

More Than Just Music

Gussapolooza is a family-friendly celebration of arts and culture, with something for every age and interest. Beyond the music, festivalgoers can enjoy:

Kids Zone for family fun

Health & Wellness Zone for relaxation

Interactive art installations

Local artisan vendors

Whether you're there to dance, explore, or unwind, there’s no shortage of things to see and do.

“Gussapolooza has always been about more than music—it’s a community-driven, family-friendly celebration where people of all ages can come together, connect, and be inspired by the arts. We can’t wait to share this experience with everyone again in 2025.” Russell Robson, Founder and Organizer of Gussapolooza

Camp Out & Stay All Weekend

The festival offers a range of camping options to make your weekend seamless:

RV power sites

Designated family camping

Onsite showers

It’s all about making your festival experience fun, safe, and convenient.

Giving Back to the Community

New this year: Gussapolooza is partnering with Stevenson Memorial Hospital. A portion of every ticket sold will support the hospital’s brand-new, state-of-the-art facility—helping strengthen healthcare in the local community.

Get Your Tickets Now

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now, and the full artist lineup is live at gussapolooza.com.

RELATED: Gussapalooza Artists of the Year 2024: The Manic Boys and Girls Club ...