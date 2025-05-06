Gussapolooza 2025: Full Lineup Announced Featuring Bleeker, Grant Boyer & More
The countdown is on! Gussapolooza Music and Arts Festival returns to Cookstown, Ontario from August 22 to 24, 2025 — and the official lineup is here.
This year’s festival promises an unforgettable weekend of live music, creativity, and community spirit.
Special Guests & Fan Favourites
The 2025 roster features:
- Bleeker
- Grant Boyer
- Manic Boys and Girls Club
- Harley Olivia
- Cudbear
These powerhouse performers will be joined by an eclectic mix of emerging artists from across Canada, bringing fresh sounds and non-stop energy all weekend long.
More Than Just Music
Gussapolooza is a family-friendly celebration of arts and culture, with something for every age and interest. Beyond the music, festivalgoers can enjoy:
- Kids Zone for family fun
- Health & Wellness Zone for relaxation
- Interactive art installations
- Local artisan vendors
Whether you're there to dance, explore, or unwind, there’s no shortage of things to see and do.
Camp Out & Stay All Weekend
The festival offers a range of camping options to make your weekend seamless:
- RV power sites
- Designated family camping
- Onsite showers
It’s all about making your festival experience fun, safe, and convenient.
Giving Back to the Community
New this year: Gussapolooza is partnering with Stevenson Memorial Hospital. A portion of every ticket sold will support the hospital’s brand-new, state-of-the-art facility—helping strengthen healthcare in the local community.
Get Your Tickets Now
🎟️ Tickets are on sale now, and the full artist lineup is live at gussapolooza.com.
