September 18: Guitar Legend Jimi Hendrix Leaves Us Too Soon

On September 18, 1970, the world lost one of the greatest guitar players ever, Jimi Hendrix. At only 27 years old, his life was cut short, but his music and impact still live on today. He was a guitar genius, an artist who pushed the boundaries of rock and roll. Even though he wasn’t with us for long, what he accomplished is nothing short of legendary.

RELATED: August 28: The Beatles Smoke With Bob Dylan For The First Time

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Early Life and Love for Music

Jimi Hendrix was born in Seattle, Washington, on November 27, 1942. He didn’t come from a wealthy family, and life wasn’t always easy for him. But he found comfort in music from a young age. His dad bought him his first guitar when he was 15, and it wasn’t long before Jimi started playing in local bands.

He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper for a while, but his true love was always music. After leaving the army, Jimi worked as a backup guitarist for well-known musicians like Little Richard and the Isley Brothers. It was a great experience, but Jimi knew he was destined for more.

With his signature afro, bold style, and electrifying guitar solos, Jimi quickly stood out.

Breakthrough and Becoming a Star

In 1966, Jimi made a bold move and went to London, where his career took off. His band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, was formed, and soon they were shaking up the rock world. With his signature afro, bold style, and electrifying guitar solos, Jimi quickly stood out. Songs like "Purple Haze," "Hey Joe," and "The Wind Cries Mary" became hits, making him a household name.

Hendrix didn’t just play the guitar – he made it sing. His performance at Woodstock in 1969, where he played a mind-blowing version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” is still talked about today. It was a mix of rock, blues, and soul, all in one. Jimi was the definition of cool.

A Sudden Goodbye

Sadly, Jimi’s life ended far too early. He passed away at the age of 27, becoming a member of the infamous “27 Club,” along with other greats like Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison. His death shocked the world, but his music lives on.

The Legacy

Even though Jimi Hendrix wasn’t around for long, his impact on music is still felt today. He changed the way people thought about the electric guitar and paved the way for many of the rock stars we know and love. From Eric Clapton to Prince, many have been inspired by his unique style.

Jimi Hendrix might be gone, but his spirit rocks on forever. Whether you're listening to “All Along the Watchtower” or “Voodoo Child,” you can still feel the magic he brought to music. The legend of Hendrix is here to stay!

Other Notable Rock Events From September 18

1971 - The Who’s album Who’s Next reached number one on the UK albums chart. It was the band's first and only number-one album.

1979 - The Eagles released the hit single “Heart Ache Tonight”.

1983 - Legendary rock band KISS showed up for an interview with MTV promoting their song “Lick It Up”. The band showed up without makeup for the first time.

1991 - Rob Tyner, the lead singer of Motor City Five, passed away after suffering a heart attack.

1993 - Meatloaf landed his first of five number-one albums on the UK charts for Bat Out Of Hell.

Rock Birthdays

1952- Dee Dee Ramone of The Ramones (Bass)

1961 - Martin Beedle of Cutting Crew (Drums)

On This Day In History - September 18

Although the main headline of the day is tragic, September 18 is still rich in rock and roll history. Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you next week!